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Student shot dead inside college campus in Varanasi; security deployed to maintain order

Surya Pratap, who suffered serious injuries, collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasishot dead

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