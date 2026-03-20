<p>Lucknow: An undergraduate student was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shot-dead">shot dead</a> inside the college campus by two assailants, also students of the same college, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varanasi">Varanasi</a> on Friday.</p><p>According to the police sources, the incident happened around noon at the Uday Pratap College in the town in the presence of hundreds of other students and teachers.</p><p>Sources said that the deceased was identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a resident of the neighbouring Ghazipur district and a student of B Sc fourth semester.</p><p>According to eyewitness accounts, Surya Pratap was standing in a queue to submit his assignment near the social science department, when two students of the same college, identified as Manjit Chauhan and Anuj Singh, arrived there and had a heated exchange with him over an issue. </p>.Punjab: Law student kills woman classmate inside classroom, later shoots self.<p>A little later, Manjit took out a pistol and allegedly opened fire at Surya Pratap.</p><p>Surya Pratap, who suffered serious injuries, collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later. The assailants managed to flee from the spot after perpetrating the crime.</p><p>An irate mob of students later ransacked the furniture and raised slogans against the college administration demanding arrest of the accused. They also forced closure of the nearby shops.</p><p>An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.</p><p>Police said that a hunt has been launched to nab the accused students. Security personnel in strength were deployed at the college premises to maintain order.</p>