Sultanpur Court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in 2018 defamation case

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday granted bail by the Sultanpur Court in Uttar Pradesh in a 2018 defamation case against him, according to news agency ANI.

The case was filed by one Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 against Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark.

About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

Gandhi could not attend the last hearing in the special MP-MLA court on January 18 due as he was busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The BJP is the biggest party of the country. Calling its (then) president a murderer is unjustifiable," Mishra told reporters on Tuesday.

He said Gandhi has skipped several summonses.

