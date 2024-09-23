Sultanpur jewellery store robbery: Second accused killed in STF encounter

Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said, "An STF team from Lucknow engaged in an encounter with suspects related to the robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur in the Achalganj police station area of Unnao. One criminal was injured while another managed to escape." He said Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Janapur village in Amethi district, was transported via an ambulance to a government hospital for initial treatment and subsequently referred to the district hospital.