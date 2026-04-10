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Supreme Court blasts Ghaziabad police over 'insensitive' probe in 4-year-old's rape-murder case

The top court observed that a court-monitored, time-bound probe either by a special investigation team (SIT) or a central agency was needed in the case.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtGhaziabad

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