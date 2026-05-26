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Supreme Court directs restoration of traditional rituals, ending VIP culture at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple

The bench emphasised that traditional practices could be restored provided there was no exploitation of devotees or creation of a privileged class.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtVrindavan

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