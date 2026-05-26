Supreme Court directs restoration of traditional rituals, ending VIP culture at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the committee managing the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Vrindavan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mathura">Mathura</a>, to restore traditional religious practices to the extent possible while improving crowd management and day-to-day operations.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the nomination of two members each from the Shayan Bhog and Raj Bhog groups of Goswamis to the committee. </p><p>The nominees — Rajat Goswami and Shailendra Goswami from Shayan Bhog, and Gopesh Goswami and Himanshu Goswami from Raj Bhog — will jointly submit suggestions on traditional rituals, temple timings, and overall functioning. </p><p>The court expressed confidence that the committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ashok Kumar, would give due consideration to these inputs.</p><p>The directive came while hearing applications filed by the Goswamis seeking restoration of age-old practices that they claimed had been altered by an ad hoc arrangement.</p><p>Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the applicants, argued that rituals such as the waking of the deity were deeply embedded in tradition and should not be changed for administrative convenience. </p><p>He opposed shifting the location of daily pujas and criticised the imposition of Rs one lakh fee for certain summer rituals. </p><p>Divan also raised concerns over bright halogen lighting inside the sanctum, stating it hurt religious sentiments as devotees viewed the deity as a living presence.</p><p>The bench emphasised that traditional practices could be restored provided there was no exploitation of devotees or creation of a privileged class. </p><p>“We are not using the word essential or anything, but the traditional religious practice may be restored, provided there is no exploitation or undue advantage,” the CJI observed.</p><p>The court also stressed the need for better civic sense among visitors to maintain cleanliness in the temple premises.</p>.After High Court verdict, Hindu petitioners seek free entry for devotees at Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh.<p>The court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the area surrounding the temple, focusing on upgraded infrastructure and improved crowd management.</p><p>Noting the narrow approach roads and past fatal incidents, the bench highlighted the challenges posed by the temple’s compact structure and alleys, unlike larger complexes such as Tirupati. </p><p>It called for modern technology and phased management systems for crowds.</p><p>The development plan should include basic amenities like hospitals, drinking water facilities, restrooms, hotels, emergency exits, public transport, and electric vehicles for senior citizens, along with road widening and regulation of commercial activities.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the committee, informed the court that a Master Plan was being prepared and land acquisition was underway, with 14 sale deeds already executed.</p><p>The court has asked both the state government and the committee to submit a report outlining the proposed measures.</p><p>In August last year, the court had constituted the committee to administer the temple while staying the Uttar Pradesh government’s ordinance on its management. </p>