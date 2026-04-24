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Supreme Court directs Uttar Pradesh DGP to form SIT to probe minor's rape & murder in Ghaziabad

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the victim's father seeking a court-monitored probe into the case, either by an SIT or the CBI.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadSITRape and Murder

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