Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order on striking down Madrasa Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's order of March 22, 2024, striking down provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004.

The court prima facie said the law does not provide religious instruction and students are also imparted education in secular subjects like, science, mathematics and social studies.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the High Court's direction would impinge upon the rights of 17 lakh students as it is always a choice of students and their parents to select particular education.

"The States do have legitimate interests in ensuring students are not deprived of quality education. Whether this purpose would not require jettisoning the entire statute would require consideration," the bench said.

The HC had struck down the 2004 law for being unconstitutional and violating secularism.

Considering a batch of petitions, the court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government which represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj supported the judgment even though the state government before the defended the validity of the statute.

In its order, the bench said the HC had come to conclusion that the 2004 Act violated secularism and the basic structure and fundamental rights. The findings, however, appeared to conflate with regulatory power entrusted with the Madarsa Board. Article 28(1) of the Constitution provides that no religious instruction would be provided in institution fully aided by the government.