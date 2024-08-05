Supreme Court raps Uttar Pradesh government over delay in consideration of remission pleas

"Four months have passed. Again you are asking for two more months to decide the plea. Nothing has been done. As far as state of UP is considered, we have seen that the orders passed by this court for considering remission plea of accused persons in a specific time is not being considered."

In April, the apex court had granted six weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government. On July 10, when the matter came up for hearing, the top court was informed that the state government has not passed any order despite jail authorities favourably recommending the case of the petitioner.