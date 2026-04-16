<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday refused to consider a plea for a ban on the sale of liquor in tetra packs in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was told by advocate Ashok Pande, appearing for PIL petitioner Meenakshi Shree Tiwari that the sale of liquor in tetra packs should be banned in the state.</p><p>The counsel submitted that such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere there.</p><p>The counsel also said such sales and consumption may be a key reason for the rise in crimes.</p><p>However, the bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. The bench disposed of the petition, granting the petitioner liberty to approach the state government authorities, who will then decide on the representation.</p><p>The court also pointed out, on a perusal of the policy, it does not find that there is any express permission of selling liquor in tetra pack in that excise policy. However some administration decision was taken by the state government in February, 2025 permitting such small packages of liquor.</p>.Supreme Court flags hardship to co-accused, hears plea to transfer liquor scam case to Chhattisgarh from UP.<p>"It is not expedient for the court to express any opinion. Since petitioner alleged availability of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor</a> in tetra packs and is likely to have impact on educational institutions and on the students. We dispose of the plea with liberty to submit the copy of this plea as representation to authorities who may in turn consider the request,'' the bench said.</p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government had recently approved the new excise policy with several key changes, including the introduction of an e-lottery system for allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops. It also announced that country liquor, previously sold in glass bottles, will now be mandatorily packaged in tetra packs to enhance safety and prevent adulteration.</p>