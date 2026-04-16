Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against ban on sale of liquor in tetra pack in Uttar Pradesh

The counsel submitted that such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere there.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtLiquorPILLiquor bottle

Follow us on :

Follow Us