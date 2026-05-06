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'Supreme Court should take cognizance of West Bengal poll process': Akhilesh Yadav

Referring to alleged irregularities, Yadav cited some elections and bypolls in Uttar Pradesh in recent years as an example and claimed there were discrepancies during the counting process.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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