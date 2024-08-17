Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC directives for govt's legal opinion before registering FIR for cheating, forgery

In paragraph 15, which was stayed by the top court, the high court had said, "Where an F.I.R. is sought to be registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating)/467 (forgery), 471 (using forged document fraudulently) IPC, wherein, on the face of it, it appears that there is a commercial dispute or a civil dispute or a dispute arising out of different types of agreements or partnership deeds, etc. before registration of the FIR, an opinion will be taken in all such cases from the concerned district government counsel/deputy district government counsel in their respective districts and only after obtaining a report, the FIR will be registered. Such opinion will be reproduced in the concluding part of FIR." The high court had directed the Director General of Police to issue necessary instructions to all the SSPs in the state who will further instruct all the SHOs of their respective police stations to ensure that prior to registration of the FIR where a civil/commercial dispute is apparent, the opinion of the district/ deputy government counsel should be taken at the pre-cognizance stage.