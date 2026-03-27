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'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's idol; lakhs of devotees gather in Ayodhya for Ram Navami

Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra said that the Surya Tilak ceremony remained the central attraction, with sun rays illuminating the idol's forehead at noon.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam NavamiRam lalla

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