Suspected criminal held after gunfight with Noida Police

Noida: A 25-year-old wanted criminal was arrested here following a gunfight with the police in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said on Thursday.

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, the Sector-113 police station team in Noida engaged in an encounter with two criminals on the FNG Road, a senior officer said.

"The police signalled the duo, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop for a check. However, instead of complying, the criminals opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee," Additional DCP (Noida), Manish Kumar Mishra said.