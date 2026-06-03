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Suspecting son's 'plot to kill' over family dispute, Meerut man shoots him dead in car; arrested

Officials claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours of receiving information about the son's death around midnight on June 1.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMeerut

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