<p>Lucknow: Almost a month after he resigned from the Uttar Pradesh administrative service in protest against alleged 'humiliation' of prominent seer Swami Avimukteshwaranad, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugc">UGC</a>'s 'Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Regulations 2026', terming the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> as 'anti-brahmin', Alankar Agnihotri launched his own outfit 'Rashtriya Adhikar Morcha' (RAM) to what he said 'restore' respect of 'Sanatan Dharma' and 'brahmins'.</p><p>Agnihotri, who announced formation of the outfit at Vrindavan in Mathura on Monday evening, was flanked by Rashtriya Brahmin Seva Sangh president Anand Ballabh Goswami and others.</p><p>He said that his party's symbol depicted 'dhanush' (bow) and 'bansuri' (flute), which were associated with Lord Rama and Lord Krishna.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Agnihotri said that democracy had 'weakened' in the country and that his Morcha would strive to emerge as a national alternative. </p><p>He attacked the BJP saying that it was 'dividing' the country by discriminating against the upper castes and the OBC. ''You (BJP leaders) are fake Hindus and the people have understood it,'' he said.</p><p>He also said that he would soon launch a membership drive and appoint office bearers of his party.</p><p>Agnihotri had resigned registering strong protest over the way the disciples, who included young boys and old men, of the Shankaracharya were beaten by the cops in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a> during the 'Magh Mela' (an annual ritual on the bank of Ganga) and said that it had hurt his sentiments. ''They were dragged by their shikha (choti, which, for the Brahmins and other Hindus, is a sacred tuft of hair kept at the crown of the head symbolizing devotion and marking adherence to Vedic traditions), which was very humiliating,'' he said in his resignation letter.</p><p>Agnihotri was later suspended by the government on charges of 'administrative indiscipline' and a probe was ordered into his conduct.</p>