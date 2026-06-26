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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati questions Ram temple FIR, calls BJP's Hindutva 'fake'

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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