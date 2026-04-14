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'Syndicate' angle under probe after Noida workers' protest; 300 held, 7 FIRs filed as police action intensifies

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said route marches have been continuously carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsprotestUttar PradeshNoidasyndicate

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