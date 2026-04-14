<p>Amid unrest following protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that more than 300 individuals had been arrested and seven FIRs registered, mentioning a possibility of a 'well-orchestrated syndicate' behind the unrest. </p><p>Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Singh said route marches have been continuously carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.</p><p>The police commissioner informed that several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers over the past two days, indicating the possible role of an organised network.</p>.50 arrested as salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles torched, cops attacked.<p>"Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," she said.</p><p>"Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," she said.</p><p>Singh said persons involved in instigating the protests have been identified and arrested, and further action is underway. She also infomed that further arrests are expected in the upcoming days. </p><p>"Certain elements within the crowd involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated; should it be discovered that they received financial assistance from outside the state or the country, appropriate action will be initiated in that regard as well," she said.</p>.After massive protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh govt hikes minimum wages across categories.<p>"The High-Powered Committee, which has been present here since yesterday, held extensive and marathon-style meetings with all stakeholders and has formulated certain recommendations. These recommendations will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM today," she said, referring to efforts that have been considered to resolve the situation.</p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday reached a decision to hike minimum wages across worker categories. Officials said the revised interim rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, retrospectively.</p><p>Singh said the government is sensitive to workers' concerns and is committed to addressing their issues.</p><p>"The Government of Uttar Pradesh understands the workers' grievances, empathises with their situation, and remains committed to resolving all their issues," she added.</p>