uttar pradesh

T20 World Cup 2026 | Varanasi weavers craft cricket-themed Banarasi sarees for Team India

Laghu Udyog Bharati Kashi province secretary Sarvesh Srivastava said the sarees have been uniquely designed with motifs of all the World Cup trophies won by India, along with the respective years.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 05:55 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 05:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Varanasi

