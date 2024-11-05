Taj-view farm? UP man claims land with the marble monument in eyeshot, raises fences around it

<p>A farmer from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agra">Agra</a> claimed a piece of land at the Gyarah Sidi Park, which is a popular spot to view the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taj-mahal">Taj Mahal</a>, and has begun preparing it for farming.</p>.<p>A <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/farmer-claims-park-with-taj-view-raises-fences/articleshow/114957803.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> from <em>the Times of India</em> said that Munna Lal, a local farmer, claimed a large part of the park as farmland that he received after years of court dispute. The Nagla Devjit native claimed that he had fought a “four-decade-long court battle for six bighas of ancestral land within the park"</p>.<p>"My family has fought a 40-year legal battle to secure this land. We’ve court orders and legal papers. In 2020, the office of the sub-divisional magistrate asserted our ownership over the land. This is also registered in revenue records,” Munna Lal told <em>TOI</em>.</p>.<p>The farmer said that his father and uncle, who were registered cultivators, had lost the land to urban ceiling action in 1976. </p><p><em>TOI</em> confirmed that the ownership of the land has been transferred to Lal, according to district court documents.</p>.New mausolem in Agra rivals Taj Mahal as the next spiritual marvel.<p>Agra divisional commissioner Ritu Maheshwari said that while the land belonged to the Agra Development Authority’s (ADA) jurisdiction, "recent developments are being probed. </p>.<p>Lal has already put-up fences to bar the public from his land, and ploughed it with a tractor.</p>.<p>ADA had been looking into various proposals to develop the park prior to this development. On the website of the body, a future plan for the park reads, "The development of a Theme Park and Entertainment Zone along with a Cultural Activity Zone at Gyarah Sidi near the Taj View point will create a lively recreational space that celebrates cultural heritage, offers diverse entertainment options, and enhances the visitor experience, making the area a vibrant and attractive destination for both locals and tourists."</p>.<p>However, these plans might now have to be put on hold.</p>.<p>Shakeel Chauhan, national general secretary of Tourist Guides’ Federation of India, told <em>TOI</em>, “The park was a place to witness Taj in its full glory at sunset. This development puts a question mark over its future.”</p>