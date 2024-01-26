Taking along smaller parties Congress' responsibility: Akhilesh Yadav

On the question of the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, Yadav said, "There are no rumours and we hope that Nitish ji will not join the NDA. He will strengthen the I.N.D.I.A bloc."

Talking about alliance in Uttar Pradesh, he said that a "very good alliance is being made. The alliance is not of seats, but of victory."

When asked how many seats the Congress will get, he said, "Victory is the part of the seat-sharing strategy."

On being asked if he will contest the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj, he said, "The Samajwadi Party will contest from Kannauj and the BJP will be eradicated from here."

Yadav attacked the government on Gyanvapi survey and said that it is doing this because inflation and unemployment are 'at their peaks'.

"This is a conspiracy to break the fabric of our brotherhood and unity," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav had come to the Fakirpura village in the Tirwa Assembly constituency in Kannauj to hold a Jan Panchayat.