Tanker mows down three in UP's Bulandshahr

The victims, who were from Kasganj district, were changing a tire of their vehicle along the Aligarh-Anupshahar Road when the tanker ran over them.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:46 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 08:46 IST
