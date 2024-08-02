Tantrik held for raping two cousins in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP): A tantrik was arrested for allegedly raping two cousins, including a 15-year-old girl, here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said the victims, aged 21 and 15 years, residents of Delhi, met the Tantrik with their uncle on June 18 and narrated their concerns.

"On the demand of tantrik, the family paid Rs 20,000 to him," he said, narrating the details of FIR.