Tea and toast for Rs 252: Ayodhya restaurant gets notice

Ayodhya recently witnessed the Ram temple consecration ceremony with many politicians and celebrities attending the event.
In the same city, a restaurant has come under trouble for overcharging tea and toast. The restaurant named 'Shabari Rasoi; charged Rs 252 (after taxes) for two cups of tea and two 'white toast'. Now, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued a notice to the owner and has asked for clarification, failing which their contract will be cancelled.
As per a report by The Times of India, the restaurant was "under contract to serve one cup of tea and two pieces of toast to the devotees for Rs 10 and it was 'listed under the budget category'."
A picture of the restaurant bill was shared on X by a user named Govind Pratap Singh, with a caption that read:
Ayodhya Shabari Kitchen
A tea of Rs 55, A toast for Rs 65
There is loot in the name of Ram, loot if you can.
Located at Arundhati Bhawan, near Ram temple, the restaurant was developed by ADA at Tehri Bazaar.
The vice chairman of ADA said to give better facilities to the devotees at lowest prices, they made contracts with vendors and came up with reasonable rates for dormitory, parking, and food, as reported by The Times of India.
However, in the restaurant's defence, Satyendra Mishra, the project head of Shabari Rasoi, claimed that visitors want everything in free and putting up the picture of bill online is a conspiracy.
"Making the bill viral on social media is a conspiracy as people here want to drink and eat for free. We are providing facilities similar to those in big hotels. As far as the authority’s notice is concerned, a reply has been given from our side," he said.