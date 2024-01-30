Tea and toast for Rs 252: Ayodhya restaurant gets notice

As per a report by The Times of India, the restaurant was "under contract to serve one cup of tea and two pieces of toast to the devotees for Rs 10 and it was 'listed under the budget category'."

A picture of the restaurant bill was shared on X by a user named Govind Pratap Singh, with a caption that read:

Ayodhya Shabari Kitchen

A tea of ​​Rs 55, A toast for Rs 65

There is loot in the name of Ram, loot if you can.