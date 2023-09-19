Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Teen dies in UP's Jalaun as suicide prank goes wrong

The teenager's mother, who is blind, was unable to come to his rescue, police said.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 11:50 IST

Follow Us

A suicide prank by a 13-year-old boy here went too far when he was playing with a noose which accidentally got tightened, leading to his death, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager's mother, who is blind, was unable to come to his rescue, they added.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kanshiram colony of the Orai area here when Jayesh (13) was playing along with his younger sisters Mahak and Aastha, police outpost in-charge of Kanshiram colony Mohammad Arif said.

According to Arif, Jayesh, while playing had put a piece of cloth over his eyes and then put a noose using a rope around his neck. The rope was tied to a window.

The boy was sitting on a small table and fell down when the table accidentally got pushed while playing. As a result, the noose got tightened around Jayesh's neck and he died, Arif added.

According to the local residents and police, the children's mother Sangita was heard saying that had she been able to see, her son would not have died.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 September 2023, 11:50 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT