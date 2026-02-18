<p>At least ten people allegedly lost their eye sight after undergoing cataract surgery at a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/dalit-youth-brutally-assaulted-loses-eyesight-in-one-eye-in-uttar-pradeshs-bhadohi-3891614">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Gorakhpur district.</p><p>According to the sources, the patients developed infections after the surgery resulting in loss of eyesight. The number could increase further as five others, who too had undergone cataract surgery, suffered severe infections and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.</p><p>Sources said that around 30 patients, all locals from Sikriganj area in the district, had undergone cataract surgery at an eye camp organized by a private hospital earlier this month.</p><p>Many patients complained of severe pain in their eyes, swelling and pus a few hours after the surgery and they started reaching the hospital. They were later shifted to super speciality centres at Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi after their condition worsened.</p><p>The health officials said in Gorakhpur that so far at least ten people had lost their eyesight.</p>.Nephews chase uncle, ram his car before shooting him dead over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The officials have sealed the OT (Operation Theatre) of the hospital where the surgeries had taken place and a probe was ordered.</p><p>Chief medical officer (CMO) of Gorakhpur Dr Rajesh Jha said that a team of doctors had been formed to conduct the probe and sumit its report within ten days. A magisterial probe was also ordered into the incident.</p><p>Preliminary investigations have indicated that there could have been a post-surgery bacterial infection in the patients probably caused by lack of proper sterilization of the instruments used in the surgery.</p>