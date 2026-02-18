Menu
Ten patients lose eyesight after botched cataract surgery in Uttar Pradesh

The number could increase further as five others, who too had undergone cataract surgery, suffered severe infections and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:20 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGorakhpurUttar Pradesh News

