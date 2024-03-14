The mafia don't have right to live if they 'interfere' with right to life of the poor: Adityanath

Adityanath said it was because of the “double engine government” that the mafias in UP were receiving this “treatment”. The mafia were “creatures reared and brought up” by previous governments that served as their leaders’ source of income, he said.

“But we said that these creatures don't have the right to live if they interfere with the right to life of the poor. Their right to live will be snatched from them and they will be ended if they interfere,' the chief minister said.

Over 180 alleged criminals were gunned down in encounters in the state in the six years of Yogi Adityanath government from 2017 to 2023, as per data by state police.