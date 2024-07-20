'The Moustache Man': 80-year-old from Agra with 35-foot-long moustache, calls it his 'passion'

His interest in growing an extensively long moustache started when he saw a man in a book with his dream moustache. "It took me a long time to learn how to care for my hair to make it grow. Now I take very good care of it," he told the publication.

Taking advice from people, he started using milk, curd, butter and cream to keep his moustache healthy and strong.

Ramesh keeps his moustache tied in a ball on the top of his head so that they are not damaged. He does not let anybody touch it.

He said, "Foreigners love me and want to touch it, but I never let them touch it."

Tourists to Agra visit the 'Moustache Man' at his milk shop and clicks pictures with him.

"I am happy because I felt I was different. I think my moustache inspires people. I have seen many people grow their moustaches after seeing mine," he added, as reported by the publication.

Ramesh also revealed that he does not live with his family. He has a daughter and grandchildren; however, he is afraid that if he visits them, they will cut his moustache off. He has not visited or seen his family for years now.