The 'other' Sri Ram of Ayodhya, serving poor since 1900

An old marble plaque embedded on a wall in the main block bears an inscription - "This hospital built and endowed for the poor of Ajodhia by the Hon'ble Rai Sri Ram Bahadur was begun upon 5th Nov 1900 when the foundation stone was laid by the Hon'ble Mr J Hooper, ICS, Commissioner of Fyzabad Division."

The inscription further reads that it was 'opened to public use on 12th April 1902 by HH Sir James Digges Latouche, KCSI, Lieutenant Governor of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh'. Another plaque bears the same inscription in Hindi and Urdu.