There will always be some losses, if you want to make big gains: Divisional commissioner on redeveloping Ayodhya

Ayodhya: After the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here, authorities have now set their eyes on the next phase of Ayodhya's redevelopment with a top official asserting that the vision for the town is to make it a "world-class city" with "heritage at its heart".

In an interview to PTI, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal also said the broad targets that were set by the administration for the holy city for the January 22 event have been "achieved".

"The four road corridors, beautification of the entire city, creation of public amenities, multi-level parking facilities, dormitories, toilet blocks, upgradation of restaurants by speaking to all stakeholders...all those things have been taken care of," he said.

These corridors include the four-lane 13-km Ram Path and about two-km Dharm Path adorned with 40 Surya Stambhs -- the showpiece streets of Ayodhya -- and Bhakti Path and Ramjanmabhoomi Path, for which the government had to undertake a massive demolition exercise before the beginning of construction work.

"Now, in the next phase, the four big-ticket projects are widening and redevelopment of Panchkosi Parikrama Marg and Chaudahkosi Parikrama Marg, both will be 21-metre wide, Chaurasikosi Parikrama Marg, and the Ring Road. Large-scale demolitions have already been done along these pilgrimage circuits. Similar to what Ram Path appears, you will have these massive roads through the city also," Dayal told PTI.

The road-widening exercise along the main road, now called Ram Path -- running from Sahadatganj in Faizabad town to Naya Ghat Chouraha in Ayodhya -- took about a year-long time and was completed this January.