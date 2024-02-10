They don't want to visit Ayodhya fearing loss of vote bank, Yogi Adityanath attacks Akhilesh Yadav

He said, "I hoped that when the leader of the opposition was speaking he would remember Chaudhary Charan Singh. But the crack could not be fixed."

The chief minister said, "When we presented our first budget in 2017, we dedicated it to Lord Ram. It is a matter of luck that when my government has presented its eighth budget, a grand Ram temple has been constructed. This budget is also dedicated to Lord Ram."

"We have tried to realise the dream of Ram Rajya in this budget."

"It may be possible that the leader of the opposition has a problem with the size of the budget. In comparison to 2012-2013, the budget is thrice the size and is double in comparison to the budget presented in 2016-17," said the chief minister.