'Think carefully before casting vote,' says Priyanka as she joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the NDA government at the centre of turning a blind eye to the increasing unemployment and inflation in the country and appealed to people to ''think carefully'' before casting their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka, who joined her brother and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, also referred to the ongoing agitation by the farmers in support of their demand for legal guarantee on the MSP and said that this government was not bothered about the problems of the farmers.

''Unemployment and inflation have been rising... the farmers are on the streets but the government does not bother,'' the Congress leader said.

''The Lok Sabha elections are round the corner... you should think carefully before casting your votes... the BJP has been in power for many years in the state and at the Centre but the problems remain unresolved,'' she added.