'Think carefully before casting vote,' says Priyanka as she joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the NDA government at the centre of turning a blind eye to the increasing unemployment and inflation in the country and appealed to people to ''think carefully'' before casting their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Priyanka, who joined her brother and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, also referred to the ongoing agitation by the farmers in support of their demand for legal guarantee on the MSP and said that this government was not bothered about the problems of the farmers.
''Unemployment and inflation have been rising... the farmers are on the streets but the government does not bother,'' the Congress leader said.
''The Lok Sabha elections are round the corner... you should think carefully before casting your votes... the BJP has been in power for many years in the state and at the Centre but the problems remain unresolved,'' she added.
Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad, Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the slogan ''Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'' had proved to be hollow. ''Modiji says Hindustan belongs to all but in reality 90 per of the population has no share in power,'' he added.
Earlier Rahul and Priyanka held a roadshow in the town in an open jeep. The roadshow which passed through several densely populated areas in the town witnessed enthusiastic supporters of the party showering flower petals on the duo. He also said that the backwards and dalits were not on the agenda of the BJP government.
The Nyay Yatra later proceeded to Amroha. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was likely to join the Yatra in Agra on Sunday.
SP sources here said that the preparations were being made to accord a grand welcome to the two leaders when they arrived in the city on Sunday. It was not clear if Akhilesh would also address the gathering along with Rahul during the Yatra in the town.
