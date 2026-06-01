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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'This is double standard': Yogi on Muslim clerics’ demand to declare cow national animal

'No formal declaration is required to define the relationship between a mother and her child.'
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathCow

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