'This is double standard': Yogi on Muslim clerics’ demand to declare cow national animal

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed as "double standard" the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-days-before-bakrid-muslim-organisations-demand-national-animal-status-for-cow-4014430">demand by some Muslim clerics</a> to declare cow ‘national animal’ saying that the cow had always been the ‘mother of the nation’ and that there was no need for a formal announcement to validate this status.</p><p>‘’I have come to know that some maulanas have demanded that cows be declared a national animal. The cow is already our mother and our bond with the cow spans beyond lifetimes. No formal declaration is required to define the relationship between a mother and her child,’’ Adityanath said while speaking at a function in Bijnor.</p>.When a Muslim member backed cow slaughter ban as fundamental right in Constituent Assembly.<p>‘’On one hand you (Muslim clerics) encourage cow slaughter and on the other you demand that cows be declared a national animal; this is ‘doglapan’ (double standard)’’, he added.</p><p>He issued a stern warning against cow slaughter saying that his government would punish the offenders in such a way that their future generations would understand the consequences of cow slaughter.</p><p>Adityanath, while referring to the killing of a Hindu boy by his Muslim friend in Ghaziabad recently, said that the parents must rein in their wayward children and make them understand that they were making a "grave error" by doing such things.</p><p>Recently some Muslim clerics, after the Calcutta High Court’s observation that cow slaughter was not part of Eid nor was mandatory in Islam, demanded that the cow be declared a national animal.</p>