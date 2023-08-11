Those born with silver spoon won't understand problems of farmers, Dalits: Yogi targets Akhilesh

He said that nothing was done to eradicate it despite the Samajwadi Party being in the government four times. "Encephalitis in eastern UP claimed the lives of 50,000 children in 40 years, four times the state had Samajwadi Party government. Were those killed because of it not PDA (pichhra, Dalit, alpsankhyak)? Akhilesh Yadav has coined the new term PDA in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections and often stated that they (PDA) will wipe out the NDA," said Adityanath.