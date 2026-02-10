Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Those dreaming of 'Qayamat' will rot away, Babri won't be rebuilt: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said, 'We had said that 'Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge'. Is there any doubt.' The audience replied by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 13:14 IST
Uttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi AdityanathRam MandirBabri Masjid

Follow us on :

Follow Us