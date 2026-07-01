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Those involved in theft at Ayodhya Ram temple will get cancer, death sentence by God: BJP MLA

Those who have stolen from Lord Ram's temple will directly get cancer. It will be a death sentence from God.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAyodhya

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