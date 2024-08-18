Those who cause pain can't offer succour: Akhilesh's dig at Keshav Maurya over teacher recruitment

In a post on X on Saturday, Maurya said, "The decision of the Allahabad High Court in the recruitment of teachers is a welcome step towards social justice. This is the victory of those backward category people and Dalits who fought a long battle for their rights. I welcome them wholeheartedly." Yadav accused Maruya of playing political cards.

"Those who cause pain cannot offer succour! The statement of a 'favoured deputy chief minister' of Uttar Pradesh in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case is also conspiratorial. He was part of the government which snatched reservation and when the youth fought against it and got justice after a long struggle, he came forward to show himself as sympathetic," the SP president said.

"Actually, this 'favoured deputy chief minister' is not with the candidates and is playing his political cards within the BJP. The 'honourable' people at whom he is indirectly pointing fingers in this matter are also understanding this game of internal politics," Yadav said.