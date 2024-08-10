Those who see vote bank in atrocities cannot be people's well-wishers: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath also talked about the recent developments in Ayodhya saying, "In the past seven years, Ayodhya has gained a new identity, which was not easy to achieve. It is now the responsibility of Ayodhya's residents to preserve this identity." According to the statement, the chief minister also spoke on the situation in crisis-hit Bangladesh.

"Ninety per cent of those persecuted in Bangladesh are Dalit Hindus, yet there is silence because they do not serve as a vote bank here," Adityanath said.

He stressed on the responsibility to protect Hindus in Bangladesh, saying, "Being Hindu in Bangladesh is not a mistake but a blessing, and it is our duty to stand by them in their time of need," according to the statement.