Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Thoughts, not clothes, make one a 'yogi': Akhilesh in veiled dig at UP CM Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party chief, who was addressing an election rally in Phulpur also claimed that the chief minister was on his way out.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 13:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 13:04 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us