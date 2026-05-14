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Thousands accompany Prateek Yadav on his final journey; father-in-law performs last rites

His mortal remains were taken from his residence to Baikunth Dham crematorium, about five kilometres away, for the last rites.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Partylast rites

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