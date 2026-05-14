<p>Lucknow: The last rites of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, were performed by his father-in-law Arvind Bisht in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a> on Thursday.</p>.<p>At the crematorium, rituals were performed under the supervision of priest Mahendra Sharma, who said Bisht lit the funeral pyre.</p>.<p>Samajwadi Party (SP) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a>, senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and Prateek Yadav's two daughters -- Prathama and Padmaja -- placed wood on the pyre as part of the last rites rituals.</p>.<p>At the cremation ground, the two SP leaders were seen seated alongside Prateek Yadav's daughters. Akhilesh Yadav's son Arjun was also present.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/brajesh-pathak">Brajesh Pathak</a> and state minister Dinesh Singh also reached the crematorium to pay their respects.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the final journey of Prateek Yadav began at his home amid chants of "Prateek Yadav amar rahe" by thousands of supporters who gathered to pay their last respects.</p>.<p>His mortal remains were taken from his residence to Baikunth Dham crematorium, about five kilometres away, for the last rites.</p>.<p>Aditya Yadav, son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, shouldered the bier during the procession. The body was also briefly kept at the party office located near Prateek's residence, in keeping with a traditional custom of placing the body on the ground five times before reaching the cremation ground.</p>.Prateek Yadav's death: Condolences pour in from across party lines for Mulayam Singh Yadav's son.<p>Prateek, known to be an animal lover, had photographs featuring him with his dogs and a monkey placed on the hearse vehicle by his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav.</p>.<p>Aparna, a BJP leader and vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">Women's Commission</a>, was travelling to the crematorium along with the couple's two daughters and Juna Akhara Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri.</p>.<p>Earlier in the morning, Prateek's body was kept at his residence for final viewing. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keshav-prasad-maurya">Keshav Prasad Maurya</a> and Brajesh Pathak paid floral tributes.</p>.<p>Shivpal Singh Yadav and SP MP Dimple Yadav also paid their respects.</p>.<p>Family members said Aparna and the couple's daughters remained beside Prateek's body through the night.</p>.<p>Prateek died on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.</p>.<p>Doctors said he suffered from cardiac and lung-related complications, including pulmonary embolism.</p>.<p>Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhna Gupta and a stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav.</p>