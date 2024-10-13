Three booked for firecracker stockpile explosion that killed man in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

<p>Pratapgarh/Kaushambi, UP: After a 55-year-old man was killed in a building collapse triggered by a firecracker explosion in a three-storey house in Pratapgarh district on Friday, an FIR has been registered against three accused persons, including the two sons and son-in-law of the deceased, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>In a separate incident in neighbouring Kaushambi district, police on Saturday seized 261 kg of explosive material from an illegal firecracker warehouse and arrested one person in connection with the case.</p>.Woman dies in the hands of hitman she appointed to kill her daughter in Uttar Pradesh.<p>In Pratapgarh, the deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, a licensed firecracker maker and resident of Katra Medniganj.</p>.<p>SHO of Nagar Kotwali police station Arjun Singh said the FIR was registered on Friday night under the relevant sections of law against Ahmed's sons Rehan and Nehal and son-in-law Niaz.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred at around 2 am on Friday inside Ahmed's house where he had stored firecrackers in view of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals, the officer said.</p>.<p>However, due to an explosion in the firecracker stockpile, the second and third floors of the house collapsed at around 2 am on Friday, in which Ahmed was killed while two others were left critically injured, Singh said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said as part of a drive against the storage of illegal firecrackers ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, a team from the Sandipan Ghat police station carried out a raid in Mujahidpur village, recovered 261 kg of explosive material, and arrested a person named Kamlesh Chand Jaiswal from the spot who has been sent to judicial custody by a local court. </p>