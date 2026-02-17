Menu
uttar pradesh

Three held for 'digital arrest' of Lucknow couple; extortion of Rs 90 lakh

According to a police statement, a complainant reported that on January 26, his wife received a call from a person claiming to be 'Inspector Ranjeet Kumar posted at the ATS headquarters'.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 17:02 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

