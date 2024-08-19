Three including doctor held for raping nurse in Uttar Pradesh private clinic

Moradabad Rural SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "On August 18, a complaint was received in Thakurdwara police station area, the complainant said that his daughter was raped by the doctor of the clinic in which his daughter worked... Three people have been identified based on the complaint. Doctor of the clinic Shahnawaz, another accused Junaid and a woman named Mehnawaz. A case has been registered against them under sections 61/2, 64, 351/2 and 127/2 of the BNS and SC/ST Act. All the three accused have been arrested... The medical of the victim is complete and the hospital has been seized..."

This comes amid national outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 16-year-old resident of Moradabad had been gang-raped in a bus at the Dehradun bus stand.