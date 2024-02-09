JOIN US
Uttar Pradesh

Three injured in fire at Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

According to the officer, the blaze was completely controlled in about an hour by the fire department personnel.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 08:42 IST

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Three people sustained burn injuries when a fire erupted in the camp of Kinnar Akhara located in Sector 5 of the Magh Mela area, an official said on Friday.

The wounded were given first-aid at Ganga Hospital located in the mela area and referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Mela officer Dayanand Prasad said.

According to the officer, the blaze was completely controlled in about an hour by the fire department personnel. However, a lot of goods got damaged in the incident.

Radhika Tiwari of Kinnar Akhara said food items, bedding, clothes etc were all burned down.

(Published 09 February 2024, 08:42 IST)
