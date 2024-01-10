JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Three killed as canter truck goes on rampage in Agra

An eyewitness said at least six vehicles were hit by the canter truck, resulting in injuries to 8-10 people.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 00:50 IST

Agra: A speeding canter hit several vehicles on the National Highway-19 here on Tuesday evening, killing three people and leaving some injured, police said.

The accident took place in an area under the Sikandra police station limits, they said.

According to police, three people were killed while some were injured. Those who were injured were sent to SN Medical College and Hospital, they said.

An eyewitness said at least six vehicles were hit by the canter truck, resulting in injuries to 8-10 people.

The driver of the truck was allegedly in an inebriated state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Agra City, Suraj Kumar Rai said when traffic police tried to stop the canter, the driver tried to flee the spot but his vehicle collided with a wall.

The canter driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded, the DCP said.

Further legal action is being taken against the driver, he added.

(Published 10 January 2024, 00:50 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAgra

