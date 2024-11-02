Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three killed as car rams into tree in UP's Bijnor

The incident took place on Najibabad road here around 10:30 pm on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:45 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 07:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentRoad accident

