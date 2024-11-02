Three killed as car rams into tree in UP's Bijnor

<p>Bijnor (UP): Three youths were killed and as many injured when a car rammed into a tree here while its driver was trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Najibabad road here around 10:30 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>A stray animal suddenly came in front of the car and its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting it. The car rammed into a tree, said Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh.</p>.Six killed, 5 injured as passenger vehicle hits truck in Odisha.<p>While three passengers -- Ashwini, Saransh and Anirudh -- died in the accident, three others were seriously injured. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the CO said.</p>.<p>The six youths, aged between 23 and 24, were going from Bijnor to Najibabad to attend a friend's birthday party, Singh said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Uday Pratap Singh said due to the impact of the collision, the car was badly mangled and the youths were trapped inside.</p>.<p>While Ashwini and Saransh died on the spot, Anirudh died in the hospital, he said. </p>