Three killed in head-on collision between school van, truck in UP

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): A school van and a truck collided head-on here on Tuesday, leaving two children and a driver dead, police said.

The incident took place at 9:45 am on the Bareilly-Mathura road when the van was taking children to school.

After the collision, a roadways bus also hit the van from the rear side killing driver Umesh (30), his son (2) and a six-year-old child, Senior Superintendent of Police, Alok Priyadarshi said.