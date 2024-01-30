JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three killed in head-on collision between school van, truck in UP

Last Updated 30 January 2024, 08:53 IST

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): A school van and a truck collided head-on here on Tuesday, leaving two children and a driver dead, police said.

The incident took place at 9:45 am on the Bareilly-Mathura road when the van was taking children to school.

After the collision, a roadways bus also hit the van from the rear side killing driver Umesh (30), his son (2) and a six-year-old child, Senior Superintendent of Police, Alok Priyadarshi said.

The injured were rushed to the state medical college, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The children were students of the Captain Gajraj Singh Memorial school in Butla Daulatpur, he said.

(Published 30 January 2024, 08:53 IST)
