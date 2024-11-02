Three killed in road accident in UP

<p>Ghazipur: Three people were killed when they were hit by a vehicle on the Ghazipur-Ballia National Highway here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Shahbazkuli village under Nonhara police station area on Friday night.</p>.<p>After receiving information about the accident at 10.15 pm on Friday, a team from Nonhara police station reached the spot and found three bodies lying on the road. A damaged motorcycle was found nearby, police said.</p>.UP: 8-year-old boy dies in firecracker accident in Saharanpur.<p>Indramani Yadav (45), Saroj Yadav (27) and Shailesh Yadav (28) were going to Gauspur Bazaar Dhaba for dinner when they were hit by a heavy vehicle. It appeared the bodies were run over by several vehicles, said Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Kumar Sonkar. A case was registered in the matter on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased persons and an investigation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. </p>