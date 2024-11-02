Home
Three killed in road accident in UP

After receiving information about the accident at 10.15 pm on Friday, a team from Nonhara police station reached the spot and found three bodies lying on the road. A damaged motorcycle was found nearby, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 10:11 IST
