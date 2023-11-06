Three time SP MP and influential OBC leader Ravi Prakash Verma joins Congress in UP

Lucknow: In a significant political development ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls, three time Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and influential OBC leader Ravi Prakash Verma on Monday joined the Congress.

Verma's daughter, Dr Poorvi Verma, who had contested the 2019 LS polls from Kheri parliamentary constituency on SP ticket, also joined the Congress in the presence of UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other senior leaders.

Ravi Prakash Verma told reporters after joining the grand old party that SP had 'deviated' from the principles of socialism and that old leaders were getting the respect they deserved in the party.