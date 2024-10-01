Home
uttar pradesh

Three workers die of suffocation inside diesel chamber in Barabanki factory

Circle Officer (city) Sumit Kumar Tripathi said the police administration officials are on the spot and efforts are being made to identify the deceased people.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 23:22 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 23:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh

