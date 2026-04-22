Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Monday when the girl was lured to a secluded place by the boy from outside her house.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us