Three-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

<p>Banda (UP): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy in the Jaspura area of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A case regarding this was registered on Tuesday night, Jaspura police SHO Rishidev Singh said.</p>.Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023.<p>According to the complaint, the incident took place on Monday when the girl was lured to a secluded place by the boy from outside her house and was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">raped</a>.</p>.<p>The SHO said that the matter is being investigated, and the accused minor boy has not been taken into custody yet.</p>.<p>Further action will be taken after the medical examination of the victim on Wednesday and the recording of the statement in the court, he added. </p>